Y107’s ULTIMATE Ticket Hunter!

Just when you thought all the tickets had been given away… NOPE!

As your FREE CONCERT TICKET STATION, we have SO MANY tickets to give away. So Ticket Hunter needed an upgrade!

Introducing ULTIMATE TICKET HUNTER!!!

It’s got a nice ring to it. But really, it’s the same thing… just a BIGGER board and MORE TICKETS! That includes combo packs of tickets to multiple shows.

Well, there is one ULTIMATE difference…

EVERY caller 7* is registered to win tickets to 9 of the shows including:

Snoop Dogg w/Wiz Khalifa, Alicia Keys, 50 Cent, Paramore, Ed Sheeran, Nelly, Jonas Brothers, Pentatonix, & Niall Horan!

It doesn’t even matter if you hit or miss. If you’re the 7th caller at any point for this promotion, you are entered!*

How the Hunt works:

Each weekday starting June 19th, you’ll get 4 chances a day to go on the search: around 8:45a, 10:45a, 2:45p, and 4:45p.

When you hear the call out to call IN, be the 7th caller to 441-Y107 (9107) or 800-500-Y107 (9107).

Caller 7 will pick a specific square on the grid below to see if there’s something hiding underneath. For example, you might say “F-7”, or “J-3”. If you don’t find anything, play is over, and will resume with a new contestant at the next call-in time. If you “hit” a prize, you’ll get another guess, and will continue until you fully uncover a prize, or uncover a blank square.

Simple enough, right? The trick is, you want to listen EVERY time we play so you don’t miss where prizes might be located.

If you need a refresher on how to play Battleship, see this video and the notes below on how Ticket Hunter is a little different.

Minute marks in bold:

0:45– Our in-studio game board is like the bottom board.

1:04– A ship is “sunk” when all holes in the ship have been hit. You’ll notice different ships have a different number of holes to hit. This is the same with our Tickets! Some tickets may have two “holes” to hit, some may have more! But the ship isn’t “sunk” and the ticket are not WON until you hit every space the tickets are on.

1:14– Our board is opposite of traditional game play, letters are on top, numbers are down the side. The upper board of the Battleship board is your printed (or screenshot) board.

2:07– Our game is different than game play here- when you hit, you get to guess again until you win the tickets or hit a blank space.

2:29– Once all holes are filled, you’ve sunk the ship, and when you find all spaces the tickets cover, you win them!

Click here to print off the game board and follow along.

* Players will only be registered once for the grand prize regardless of how many times they are caller 7. Winners will receive a pair of tickets to the show they uncover. Exchanges are not allowed. Per regular contest rules, prize winners are ineligible to win again for a period of 30 days for standard prizes, or for 90 days for winners of the combo prizes or grand prize. Standard prizes include one pair of tickets to the following shows:

TLC/Shaggy @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater June 28

Snoop Dogg’s High School Reunion with Wiz Khalifa @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater July 16th

Alicia Keys @ Enterprise Center July 21st

50 Cent @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater July 25th

Paramore @ Enterprise Center July 30th

Ed Sheeran @ Arrowhead Stadium Aug 5th

Nelly @ Missouri State Fair Aug 18th

Jonas Brothers @ Enterprise Center Aug 27th

Pentatonix @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater Aug 28th

P!nk @ T Mobile Center Oct 28th

Niall Horan @ Starlight Theater in KC July 2024

Combo 1 includes one pair of tickets to each: Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, & Nelly

Combo 2 includes one pair of tickets to each: Paramore, Ed Sheeran, Jones Brothers, & Niall Horan