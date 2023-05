In an earlier-than-normal announcement, Niall Horan just announced he’s bringing “The Show: Live on Tour” to both St Louis’s Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 12, 2024 AND Kansas City’s Starlight Theater… and read that year again, because we missed that the first time!

Tickets are on sale Friday, June 2nd.

