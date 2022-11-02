Ed Sheeran – Arrowhead Stadium – Aug 5, 2023

2023 has some BIG SHOWS coming up. And honestly, we can not wait for THIS one: Ed Sheeran returns to Arrowhead in August! After touring across Europe, he finally returns to the states for the first time in almost 5 years (2018’s “Divide” tour which also had an Arrowhead stop ). The tour kicks off in May, and will be stopping at Arrowhead August 5th. Even better, Khalid will be joining him, as well as Cat Burns. If you’ve never seen Ed in concert before, you’re missing out. Normally, he does a “one-man-band” thing with loop pedals to perform all his songs. It’s quite the experience! And for just one guy to entertain; it’s truly incredible. From what we understand for THIS tour, the “Mathematics Tour”, he will have a full band. However, we’re sure for some songs he’ll still bring back the loop pedals. We’ve also heard rumors from Ed that now that he’s a Dad, this MIGHT be his last tour for a LONG time. So again, you CAN’T MISS this show!

