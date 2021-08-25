The Morning Show on Apple TV Season 2 FINALLY Drops Soon

If you haven’t watched the drama starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell on Apple TV +, you’re missing some crazy drama!

The first episode of Season One November 1, 2019, and then… pandemic. BUT starting September 17, we FINALLY get Season 2!

ANOTHER trailer was dropped this week (find the first trailer here)

My fiancé and I started with a free trial of Apple TV for a year because my fiancé bought a new iPad right before the pandemic, and during the pandemic, they gave us ANOTHER year for free, so I don’t actually think we’ve paid for it, yet, but even so, it’s just $4.99 a month. We started watching The Morning Show and then tried Ted Lasso, which is also LOVELY! Both are worth the $5 a month, if you need some new shows!