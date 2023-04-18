Alicia Keys – Enterprise Center – July 21, 2023

Get ready to “unlock” summer fun as yet ANOTHER concert is making it’s way to St. Louis! Alicia Keys has announced her North America tour this summer, and of course, Y107 grabbed tickets to give to you!

Kicking off June 28, Alicia Keys is officially hitting the road this summer for her “KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR,” with 23 stops including St. Louis’ Enterprise Center on July 21. Even cooler, this will be the first time she’s utilizing the 360-degree “in the round” set-up, allowing fans great viewing from all angles of the show.

“The ‘KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR’ is going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable! I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It’s going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul, and all of your senses! This is my first time creating a 360 experience and we’ve made sure it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen! I’m so excited to see y’all this summer!” ~Alicia Keys Press Release

The general on-sale will begin on April 21 at 9 a.m. local time.

Click here to purchase your tickets.

Be listening for your chance to win them as well from Y107!