Jonas Brothers @ Enterprise Center – Aug 27, 2023

The Jonas Brothers just announced their most ambitious outing yet: a massive 35-date stadium and arena run – THE TOUR – where the band will perform five albums every night. The momentum comes off the incredible response and fan demand from their highly successful sold-out Broadway engagement and their two-date Yankee Stadium sell-out, kicking off the tour in August. “THE TOUR” will travel across North America this summer & fall to legendary venues including Chicago’s Wrigley Field, L.A.’s Dodger Stadium, and many more.

As the concern is that tickets for this run of shows will be in high demand, they launched Verified Fan presale. Unfortunately, that registration has closed. If tickets do not sell out, however, you will be able to purchase them after 10a Friday, May 12 here.

Of course, no need to risk the on-sale when you can beat the box office and win them with Y107’s Kristin all this week! At 3:50p each afternoon, she’ll play Finish the Lyric. Be the 7th caller, and she’ll start playing a Jo-Bros clip. When it stops, simply finish the lyrics and the tickets are yours! Download the free Y107 app, set your alarm, and get ready to win!

\