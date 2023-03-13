TLC & Shaggy – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – June 28

Talk about a THROWBACK mashup tour! This is simply incredible! June 28th will be one HOT night as Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning supergroup TLC and multi-GRAMMY Award-winning Jamaican icon Shaggy, will join forces to bring decades of their most beloved hits to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre for their Hot Summer Nights Tour. The star-studded tour will also feature performances from special guests En Vogue and Sean Kingston.

Think about the hits that night! You’ll be singing along to TLC’s “Waterfalls”, “No Scrubs,” and “Creep”; Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me”, “Boombastic”, and “Angel”; En Vogue’s “Don’t Let Go”, “My Lovin’”, and “Free Your Mind”; and Sean Kingston’s “Beautiful Girls” and “Fire Burning.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public THIS Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m.

But at Y107, our policy is NEVER to make you wait until then. First thing, our YVIPs get a code for the pre-sale event Thursday from 10a-10p. If you’re not yet a YVIP, get signed up HERE.

And of course, we’ll also have FREE tickets to be won. Join the Cosmo and Kat show each morning THIS WEEK for the chance to win a pair of tickets.

With over 85 million records sold worldwide, TLC remains the best-selling American girl group of all time. VH1 ranked TLC as the greatest female group, placing them at number 12 on the list of 100 Greatest Women in Music. Billboard magazine ranked the group as one of the greatest musical trios; as well as the seventh-most successful act of the 1990s. The group’s accolades include 35 Major Awards including the first female group to have won a Diamond Award, video of the year award for Waterfalls, four Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards, Brit Award and five Soul Train Music Awards. The tour start will coincide with the release of their new Lifetime/A&E documentary, TLC Forever, dropping June 3. The two-hour film will detail the group’s story directly from the mouths of surviving members T-Boz and Chilli.

As the only diamond-selling dancehall artist in music history, Shaggy has sold more than 40 million album units to date, in addition to landing eight singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and seven albums on the Billboard 200 (including four in the top 40). He has received 2 Grammy Awards and is among the top 3 streamed reggae artists of all time on Spotify.