Paramore – Enterprise Center – July 30th, 2022

PARAMORE ANNOUNCES LONG AWAITED NORTH AMERICA ARENA TOUR WITH A STOP IN STL!!

The 2023 concert announcements keep coming in! Fresh off the “When We Were Young” Vegas shows, Paramore is coming to STL. And it’s not as part of the Taylor Swift tour (which they do open on a couple of dates). They’re headlining this show in support of their first studio album in almost 6 years, “This Is Why”, which drops on February 10. They just played the new single, and title track, on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night, Nov. 3.

When Paramore revealed they were recording together in January 2022 the response from music fans around the world was immediate and celebratory. In the time since the Grammy-winning, RIAA-certified multi-Platinum band released their last album, After Laughter – and Hayley Williams unveiled two lauded solo albums – Paramore have become more popular than ever. Over the last few years Paramore’s influence and popularity has snowballed, as the age of streaming organically propelled them into a position as one of the world’s biggest, most culturally compelling rock bands. For the band, who formed as teenagers in Tennessee, their 20 year trajectory has seen them grow from youthful outsiders to bone-fide pop culture icons, permeating the musical landscape by inspiring a new generation of musical talent.

A portion of ticket sales for all North American shows will be donated to Support + Feed and REVERB.

Support + Feed takes action for a global shift to an equitable, plant-based food system to combat food insecurity and the climate crisis. Learn more at supportandfeed.org.

Paramore is excited to work with environmental nonprofit REVERB on their 2023 tour to create positive impacts for people and the planet. In addition to partnering on a comprehensive tour sustainability program, the band and REVERB will host an Eco-Village at every show where fans can take action on important environmental and social causes and much more.

PRESALE REGISTRATION: To ensure tickets get into the hands of fans directly, the tour has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. Fans can register for that HERE now through Monday, November 7th at 11:59pm ET.

VERIFIED FAN: Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public beginning Thursday, November 10th at 8am local time through 10pm local time. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, November 11th at 10am local time on paramore.net.

Be listening for the chance to win tickets on Y107! More details coming soon!