Snoop Dogg w/Wiz Khalifa – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – July 16

WHAT A TOUR!!! Just announced, Snoop D-O-Double G is headed back to STL this summer. That in itself promises an AMAZING show. But then, look at who’s coming with him: Wiz Khalifa, Too Short, Warren G, and Berner! It’s being called the “High School Reunion Tour”, and it hits the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Sunday, July 16.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 9a.

To pump the excitement, here’s the short playlist to get you amped!