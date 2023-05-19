Y107’s Ticket Hunter Is Here!

So many concerts! And so many FREE TICKETS! How to give them away?

Introducing Y107’s Ticket Hunter! We’ve hidden pairs of tickets to 10 different concerts in a 10×10 grid (below). All you have to do is find them. We’re talking shows like TLC and Shaggy, Snoop and Wiz Khalifa, Ed Sheeran, Jonas Brothers, Alicia Keys, Paramore, Pentatonix… even P!nk!!!

Like in the game you loved as a kid, this will be incredibly easy for some, but a little tricky for others.

How the Hunt works:

Each weekday starting May 22nd, you’ll get 4 chances a day to go on the search: around 8:45a, 10:45a, 2:45p, and 4:45p.

When you hear the call out to call IN, be the 7th caller to 441-Y107 (9107) or 800-500-Y107 (9107).

Caller 7 will pick a specific square on the grid below to see if there’s something hiding underneath. For example, you might say “F-7”, or “J-3”. If you don’t find anything, play is over, and will resume with a new contestant at the next call-in time. If you “hit” a prize, you’ll get another guess, and will continue until you fully uncover a prize, or uncover a blank square.

Simple enough, right? The trick is, you want to listen EVERY time we play so you don’t miss where prizes might be located.

Click here to print off the game board and follow along.

Winners will receive a pair of tickets to the show they uncover. Exchanges are not allowed. Per regular contest rules, prize winners are ineligible to win again for a period of 30 days. Prizes include one pair of tickets to the following shows:

TLC/Shaggy @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater June 28

Snoop Dogg’s High School Reunion with Wiz Khalifa @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater July 16th

Alicia Keys @ Enterprise Center July 21st

50 Cent @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater July 25th

Paramore @ Enterprise Center July 30th

Ed Sheeran @ Arrowhead Stadium Aug 5th

Jonas Brothers @ Enterprise Center Aug 27th

Pentatonix @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater Aug 28th

P!nk @ T Mobile Center Oct 28th

TBA show – Announcing soon!