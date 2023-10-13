Show Us Your Swift Style!

You picked out the PERFECT outfit for the Era’s Tour! Or maybe it’s a SWIFT-tastic ensemble for the Era’s Tour Movie! Could it be you just always are sporting that STYLE? We want to see it!

And it could make you a FINALIST to win the tickets to see Taylor in Indy next November!

From Oct. 16th through 11:59:59 pm on Sunday, Oct. 22nd, upload your photos using the form below.

Then come back here starting Monday, Oct. 23rd as voting begins, and will continue until 11:59:59p Sunday, Oct. 29th. If you have submitted your photo, make sure you let all your family, friends, co-workers, classmates, closest Swifties… basically EVERYBODY know!

On Monday, Y107 will announce the 3 highest vote-getters, and EACH will become one of the 13 instant finalists for the chance to win the tickets at our Tay-Tober finale event at the end of the month! Remember, you must be present to win.

And don’t forget to keep listening for more chances to qualify!

So let’s see your Swift Style! Good luck!

Photo submission starts Monday, Oct. 16th!