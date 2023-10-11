Win Taylor Swift Tickets on Y107!

You’ve been celebrating Tay-Tober with us and listening for your chance to win tickets to see her next November in Indianapolis.

The wait is over!

Starting Friday (10/13), listen 4 times a day every weekday the rest of this month at 8:45a, 10:45a, 2:45p, and 4:45p. Listen for the cue to call in and start dialing 441-Y107 (9107). If you’re lucky enough to be caller 7, you will be instantly qualified for winning the tickets!

The tickets will be awarded during a Tay-Tober finale event at the end of the month at a location TBD. At the event, you must be present to win, as we take all qualifiers down to 13 finalists, down to the winner.

There will be more ways to get qualified all month long, including during the Totally Taylor special Friday night from 7p-Midnight, and during the Homecoming Parade, and other live events where you might instantly become a FINALIST. Just keep watching the free Y107 app and our website for more opportunities.