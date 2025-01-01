Throwback Weekend Incoming!

SUMMER TIME!!! (unofficially!) That’s what Memorial Day weekend brings! It also means…

3 Day Weekend

Time to Honor and Remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice

And… THROWBACKS!!!

So while you’re chilling, relaxing, honoring, eating, floating, remembering, whatever you’re up to, we’ll provide the soundtrack and turn it up a notch with all your favorite Throwbacks, ALL WEEKEND. And not just during the lunch hour.

We’ll kick things off at 1p immediately following Throwback Lunch, and continue through Midnight Monday! The Throwbacks will be rolling every couple songs. And that’s in addition to Throwback 2k with Chris Cruise from 7p-Midnight Sunday going full Throwbacks!

And of course, you can always text in your throwback requests at any time to 800-500-Y107.

And for those wondering what makes a song a “Throwback”, think boy-bands and girl groups, Britney and Christina, urban beats, and the East Coast vs. West Coast rap wars. And a touch of punk, emo, alt-rock. The songs of the late 90’s to about 2015.

Enjoy your Memorial Day with a Y107 Throwback Weekend!