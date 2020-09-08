Listen Live
Breaking News

Throwback Lunch

Carson September 8, 2020 Y107 DJ's 2 Comments

Mon-Fri: 12:00pm - 1:00pm

Each weekday at noon, Ryan Seacrest steps aside and lets you take over as we go back in time for the Throwback Lunch. Old School Hip-Hop? YEP! 00's rap? Oh yeah! 90'-00'a alt rock? Why not? And of course, the boy bands and many more pop tracks from the mid 90's to songs that are about a decade old.

Better yet, you have full control of the playlist. Click on the right side of Y107.com, search for your favorite throwback, and vote it up to the top, as YOU are in full control of the playlist. And the best part, it's non-stop for the first 40 min or so!

Throwing it back to when you were living a very different life. NOSTALGIA! 

2 comments

  1. Tiffany Rand
    October 24, 2019 at 10:43 pm

    Usher nice and slow

  2. Triston Valley
    July 17, 2019 at 4:41 pm

    Zombie. By the Cranberry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2020, Y107. All Rights Reserved.