Brynn

Saturday and Sunday: 10:00am – 3:00pm

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I’m a Dallas, Texas native who found my way to Missouri for school and haven’t looked back. As I graduated from the J-School at MIZZOU, I realized my passion for building community and connection through media. Community is my thing, and I love creating a space where people feel seen, heard, and like they belong.

I originally thought I’d end up in sports broadcasting, but post-COVID life had other plans, and honestly, I’m glad it did. Music has always been a huge part of who I am. I was in choir from age 8 to 18 and miss it all the time, nowadays though I just sing in the car and in the studio between my breaks. I’m a lyrics girlie through and through; if your song makes me feel something, I’m in. I grew up a One Direction superfan (and still love them), but I also love Taylor Swift, 5 Seconds of Summer, The 1975, Sabrina Carpenter, Role Model… basically, I just love good music.

Outside the studio, I’m a Dallas Cowboys fan (yes, I know… but loving them anyway builds character), a golfer, an avid music festival attendee, and someone who firmly believes chips and dip deserve their own food group. I also love reality TV and planning a good party; my mom was the ultimate hostess growing up, and that definitely rubbed off on me.

I live with my boyfriend of three years and our golden retriever Rosie, who is absolutely the star of my life. If you know me, you know Rosie.

I am so excited to be a part of the Y107 family! Thank you for letting me be part of your day, let’s make it a good one!