Jamie Lynn Spears Giving Salary to SAG-AFTRA and WGA Funds

Britney Spears may be a big topic of discussion these days with her book due out in October, and her divorce from Sam Asghari, but her younger sister Jamie Lynn is the one invited to be on Dancing with the Stars! She said that when she signed up for it she quote “didn’t realize what a commitment it is… I’m ready to challenge myself.”

What you may not have known (but maybe assumed) is that the stars get a salary to be on the show! But due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, Jamie Lynn says she will be donating her entire DWTS salary each week to the fund for the striking workers (and before you are worried she’s donating to millionaires, here’s the info on who can apply for SAG-AFTRA’s Emergency fund… it’s not the A-Listers receiving this money).

It’s a really fine line as to which shows are allowed to move forward, versus which ones are not, and most reality shows ARE greenlit, but a lot of talk shows that use union writers are NOT greenlit, much like Drew Barrymore’s show, which still resumed this week. Technically Drew is scabbing. But that’s a blog for another day!

I couldn’t find if Jamie Lynn is technically a member of SAG-AFTRA (I would assume so with all her Zoey 101 stuff but I’ll admit, I didn’t look THAT hard.)