Britney’s Book is Delayed Due to a Paper Shortage

We first heard that Britney had signed a deal to write a juicy tell-all memoir back in February! There was a publisher bidding war on who got to tell distribute her story, won by Simon and Schuster, and they advanced her $15 million, one of the biggest deals of all time (behind a deal signed by the Obamas).

The estimated release date was set for January, and Britney fans have been (im)patiently waiting for all the tea, but it looks like we may be waiting a little longer, now! She’s finished it, but they can’t get it printed.

TMZ is reporting that there’s a paper shortage globally, and it’s impacting the release of Britney’s book! Simon and Schuster won’t confirm a new release date, because there’s no telling when the shortage will end!

How do we have a paper shortage? Well apparently, people ordered more books during the pandemic, upping how much paper was used. There have also been labor disputes in paper manufacturing plants causing people to walk off the jobs. When no one is there to manufacture the paper, paper doesn’t get made!

I mean, they could just publish it digitally, I have a kindle app on my phone. I have an iPad! I WANNA READ IT!!