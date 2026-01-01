Help Needed For Columbia’s Senior All-Night Party!

It’s time to celebrate our seniors! Planning is underway for the 60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee Senior All-Night Party, and your help is needed to make this milestone event safe, memorable, and—most importantly—fun. The event is hosted by the Columbia High School Senior All-Night Party Association, A 501(c)(3) approved charity.

The party is open to all public, private, and homeschooled seniors, held at the MizzouRec Center on May 23rd from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM, featuring nonstop fun, free food and drinks, and over $10,000 in prizes.

Last year’s party featured an inflatable obstacle course, climbing wall, basketball, pickleball, human foosball, casino games, e-sports, karaoke, yard games like 9-Square in the Air, cornhole, giant red cup pong, photo booths, face painting, and more. Prizes included MacBooks, iPads, Nintendo Switches, and tons of other giveaways.

How You Can Help

It takes a village to pull off a 60th-anniversary bash. Whether you have time, prizes, or funds to spare, every bit helps: