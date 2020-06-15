Columbia Senior All-Night Party

Seniors—celebrate graduation with an unforgettable night at the Senior All Night Party! Join us at the MizzouRec Center on May 23rd from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM for nonstop fun, free food and drinks, and over $10,000 in prizes.

The party is open to all public, private, and homeschooled seniors.

Last year’s party featured an inflatable obstacle course, climbing wall, basketball, pickleball, human foosball, casino games, e-sports, karaoke, yard games like 9-Square in the Air, cornhole, giant red cup pong, photo booths, face painting, and more. Prizes included MacBooks, iPads, Nintendo Switches, and tons of other giveaways.

Don’t miss this chance to celebrate one last all-night party with your high school friends—make memories before the next chapter begins.

Rules: Entry is between 10 PM – Midnight. Students may leave at any time, but there is no re-entry. Enter with only phone, keys and ID.

All campus lots and garages are available.

Entrance on the Rollins side.