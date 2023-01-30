Girl Scout Troop of the Week: 1/30-2/5

HAPPY COOKIE WEEK, Troop 72089!
They’re from Fulton, and have a pretty lofty goal of as many boxes as they can sell as a troop so they can save 20%, donate to a local animal shelter, plan an overnight camping trip, go roller skating, and attend Girl Scout-sponsored events throughout the year! This is Troop 72089’s first year selling cookies! Let’s help make it a GREAT one!
Can you help them out?
If you need help on what to order, the troop’s got you! Here are all the girls’ favorite cookies:
|Quinn-Raspberry Rallies
Hazel-Caramel Delites
Mackenzie-Thin Mints
Sadie-Caramel Delites
Arianna-Raspberry Rallies
Jax-Thin Mints
Emme-Raspberry Rallies
Journee-Lemonades
Kensley-Thin Mints
Cheyenne-Caramel Chocolate Chip
That Raspberry Rally everyone in this troop loves is the NEWEST cookie, so be sure to grab a box or two for yourself!
What is YOUR favorite Girl Scout Cookie. Honestly, there are no wrong answers, we’re talking COOKIES!
If YOU are wondering how your Girl Scout troop can be the Troop of the Week, submit them HERE!