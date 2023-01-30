Girl Scout Troop of the Week: 1/30-2/5

HAPPY COOKIE WEEK, Troop 72089!

They’re from Fulton, and have a pretty lofty goal of as many boxes as they can sell as a troop so they can save 20%, donate to a local animal shelter, plan an overnight camping trip, go roller skating, and attend Girl Scout-sponsored events throughout the year! This is Troop 72089’s first year selling cookies! Let’s help make it a GREAT one!

Can you help them out?

Buy Cookies from Troop 72089

If you need help on what to order, the troop’s got you! Here are all the girls’ favorite cookies:

Quinn-Raspberry Rallies

Hazel-Caramel Delites

Mackenzie-Thin Mints

Sadie-Caramel Delites

Arianna-Raspberry Rallies

Jax-Thin Mints

Emme-Raspberry Rallies

Journee-Lemonades

Kensley-Thin Mints

Cheyenne-Caramel Chocolate Chip

That Raspberry Rally everyone in this troop loves is the NEWEST cookie, so be sure to grab a box or two for yourself!

What is YOUR favorite Girl Scout Cookie. Honestly, there are no wrong answers, we’re talking COOKIES!

If YOU are wondering how your Girl Scout troop can be the Troop of the Week, submit them HERE!