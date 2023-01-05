GOOD NEWS!

It’s Cookie season again, and Y107 wants to highlight the AWESOME Girl Scouts putting in the hard work during Girl Scout cookie season! Girls learn valuable skills that they can carry with them throughout their life, and the funds raised help the Girl Scouts continue! Find more information about that here!

If you’re the parent of a Girl Scout, forward this link to your troop leader so we can feature their whole troop to our listeners, and hopefully help cookie sales grow! If you’re a cookie fiend but don’t have a direct link to a girl scout to get your fix, watch Y107.com and we’ll gladly share how you can get yours!

Each week, we’ll post a new blog on Y107.com talking all about the troop, their goals, and their favorite cookies!

If you’re a troop leader, fill out the form below to submit your troop to be featured as the Girl Scout Troop of the Week on Y107!