Girl Scout Troop of the Week (March 17-23): Troop 71767

HAPPY COOKIE WEEK, Troop 71767!

They’re from Jefferson City, and selling cookies so they can raise money to fund their fun activities like an overnight trip to the zoo, plus badges and supplies!

Can you help them out?

If you need some recommendations, here is each girls’ favorite cookie:

Fay – Peanut Butter Patties

Libby – Caramel Delights

Jenna – Adventurefuls

Leah – Lemonades, Toast-yay!, Thin Mints, Caramel DeLites

Mary Kate – Peanut Butter Patties, Thin Mints, Trefoils

Ella – Caramel DeLites

Jasmine – Caramel DeLites

What is YOUR favorite Girl Scout Cookie? Honestly, there are no wrong answers, we’re talking COOKIES!

