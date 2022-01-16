Listen live
WHAT'S HOT:

Girl Scout of the Week

Kristin Monica 2 days ago Kristin's Blog Leave a comment

GOOD NEWS!

It’s Cookie season again, and Y107 wants to highlight the AWESOME Girl Scouts putting in the hard work during Girl Scout cookie season! Girls learn valuable skills that they can carry with them throughout their life, and the funds raised help the Girl Scouts continue! Find more information about that here!

If you’re the parent of a Girl Scout, forward this link to your troop leader so we can feature their whole troop to our listeners, and hopefully help cookie sales grow! If you’re a cookie fiend but don’t have a direct link to a girl scout to get your fix, watch Y107.com and we’ll gladly share how you can get yours!

Each week, we’ll post a new blog on Y107.com talking all about the troop, their goals, their favorite cookies, and featuring a video of the girls telling our listeners why they love Girl Scouts!

If you’re a troop leader, fill out the form below to submit your troop to be featured as the Girl Scout Troop of the Week on Y107!

Girl Scout Troop of the Week

During Cookie Season we're highlighting a GS Troop of the Week to help cookie sales!
  • Accepted file types: jpg, png, pdf, Max. file size: 512 MB.
    Preferably in Uniform
  • Accepted file types: mp4, mov, wmv, flv, avi, mkv, , Max. file size: 512 MB.
    Upload a Video of the troop talking about what they've learned in Girl Scouts, what they've learned about cookie sales, or their favorite patch and how they earned it. This is a requirement for entry, but our server only allows a certain file size, so if it won't upload, please email it to kristin@zrgmail.com with the Subject Line: Girl Scout of the Week, and your troop number in the body, and continue the rest of this form.
    By check marking this box, you are stating that you have gotten permission from every girl's parent that they may be featured on our properties.
  • ie: Sarah- Thin Mints, Allison- Peanut Butter Patties
  • i.e. We need to sell 150 boxes per girl so we can take a trip to Branson!
  • What is the best contact email so we can let you know if your troop will get their week?

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Privacy Policy | Public File | Contest Rules | FCC Applications | Site by Zimmer Zimmer
Copyright 2022, Y107. All Rights Reserved