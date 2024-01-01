Y107’s Red, White, and BACK Weekend!

It’s the time of the year we celebrate summer and our freedoms! That includes our freedom to love the music that made us and play it loud. And we have an EXTRA LONG WEEKEND to do that this year! So we’re cranking it up with another Red, White, and Back Weekend! Back, as in THROWbacks of course.

Starting Wednesday immediately following the Throwback Lunch, the Throwbacks will be rolling every couple of songs, alongside summer’s biggest hits! And we’re not stopping until Chris Cruis is done with Throwback 2k at Midnight Sunday!

Got a Throwback you NEED to hear? Text us any time at 800-500-Y107!