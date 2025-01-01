Y107’s March MEN-ness!

.

While everyone is picking “teams” this time of year, let’s do one better. Y107 wants you to pick hot guys! Check the bracket below, click the link to download a copy, and start filling out your bracket. But that’s only the half of it.

Join Y107 every weekday on the FREE Y107 app to cast your vote for who wins each round. Make sure you check back every day, multiple times, so you don’t miss a vote.

  • First round: March 20-25
  • Round of 16: March 26-31
  • Quarterfinals: April 1 & 2
  • Semifinals: April 3 & 4
  • Finals: April 7th
