Tiktoker Marathon In Taco Bell

A phrase that I never thought I would say, someone did a marathon inside of a Taco Bell. Yes you read that right. A Tiktoker with the username @Ugh_Madison brought her own treadmill into a Taco Bell and walked a marathon in 10 hours and 3 minutes!! A very impressive time especially considering that she was eating Taco Bell the entire time and finished a massive water bottle full of Baja Blast. At the end of it all she had taken almost 58,000 steps and breached the 26.3 mile mark signifying a marathon. She stated she was “inspiring” the customers and was even receiving support from the workers creating a wholesome finish to her trek.

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZPRKWTAhK