If you place a teal pumpkin on your porch or by your door that signals you offer non-food/candy options like pop its, fidget spinners, trading cards or other small toys. It can also mean you have allergy free candy options available as well.

If you have a kiddo with a food allergy or you plan to offer allergy free options for trick or treaters you can add your address to the Teal Pumpkin Project

What If You Couldn’t?

What if you had a food allergy, and your body’s immune system overreacts to what should be a harmless food protein? A reaction can be as bad as life-threatening anaphylaxis. This means that some kids and their families don’t feel comfortable trick-or-treating, because the risk of being exposed to an allergen is just too high.

What If You Could!

What if we could make it so kids with food allergies can enjoy Halloween with their friends, including going door-to-door for treats?

When you offer non-food treats, more children get to enjoy Halloween without fear!