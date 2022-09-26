Taylor NO, Rihanna YES!

Rihanna will be the Super Bowl LVII Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

Rumors were flying all day on Friday that the Super Bowl Halftime show presented by Apple was going to be Taylor Swift. She was indeed asked but turned it down.

Jay-Z’s music entertainment agency Roc Nation oversees the half time show & also has Rihanna on it’s lineup or artists. Apple Music replaced Pepsi as the title sponsor for the big game’s halftime event. Last year the halftime saw the first ever hip-hop themed show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak.

Back in 2019 when Jay-Z’s Roc Nation scored the NFL Super Bowl gig we speculated right here on Y197 that indeed Rihanna COULD BE the one! Check this out!!!