Miracles Happen During Radiothon!

So Many Miracles, Thanks to You!

The Miracles for Kids Radiothon with Multipli Credit Union is officially over! We can not say thank you enough to everyone who donated.

$264,158!!!

In 20 years, we have now surpassed 4.25 MILLION DOLLARS raised!

THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU!!

That’s equal to

158,495 hours of music therapy

Crayons for 633,979 kids

158,495 hours of learning when they can’t go to school

Truly another amazing year! On behalf of the kids, families, and staff, we can’t thank you enough!

You can still text “MIRACLE” to 34984 to donate.

OR

And thanks to our many sponsors who are making this whole thing possible:

Big O Tires, Missouri Self Storage, A-1 Containers, Brian Wear Plumbing, United Care Transport, Crown Power & Equipment, Xtreme Body & Paint, Aurora Organic Dairy, Ai Painting Plus, Phyllis Nichols State Farm, Graf & Sons, Wendy Sprouse – The Medicare Nerd, and KRCG-TV.