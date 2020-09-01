It’s a Labor Day Throwback Weekend

Labor Day Weekend is here. Sure, it means the end of summer. But it also means it’s time to celebrate. Need a reason?

3 Day Weekend

We’re that much closer to 2021

THROWBACKS!!!

So while you’re chilling, relaxing, eating, floating, whatever you’re up to, we’ll provide the soundtrack and turn it up a notch with all your favorite Throwbacks, ALL WEEKEND. And not just during the lunch hour.

We’ll kick things off with the All Request Traffic Jamz with Carson at 5p on Friday, and continue right through Midnight Monday. And of course, you can always text in your throwback requests at any time to 800-500-Y107. Or put them in the comments below, and we’ll do our best to make sure your fav makes the cut.

And for those wondering what makes a song a “Throwback”, think boy-bands and girl groups, Britney and Christina, urban beats, and the East Coast vs. West Coast rap wars. And a touch of punk, emo, alt-rock. The songs of the mid 90’s to about 2010.

Enjoy your Labor Day with a Y107 Throwback Weekend!

via GIPHY