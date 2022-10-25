Halloweentown Actually Exists!

Remember watching Disney’s “Halloweentown”? It became a tradition. It might still be. But did you know you can actually go there?It’s been 10 years since our last visit to Halloweentown with the 4th movie. (Did you realize there were 4 of them?) Of course that trip was through the TV set. The real thing would be so much better, right? So why not book a your trip to the town of St. Helens, Oregon, about 30 miles north of Portland. It’s the actual town where Halloweentown was filmed, and they’re certainly proud. In fact, each year during the month of October, they recreate the concept, complete with the giant pumpkin in the town square.

Of course you can’t call it a true celebration without a visit from Marnie herself. Good news, for the second year in a row, she’ll be back. Actress Kimberly J Brown, who played Marnie in the first 3 films (starting back in 1998), will be in attendance this Saturday in full costume, taking photos with the fans and lighting the pumpkin. No word if Marnie replacement Sara Paxton will be there.

Other festivities include haunted tractor rides, costume contests, a “Nightmare Before Christmas” sing-a-long, and a 5k dog walk. See the entire schedule of events here. What’s missing though is a crazy cab rides with Benny. Bummer.

By the way, in case you’re wondering what at least one of your favorite Halloweentown villans has been up to, check out Marnie, rather Kimberly’s youtube video.

Would a Halloweentown trip be a dream come true for you?