Girl Scout Troop of the Week: 3/20-3/26

HAPPY COOKIE WEEK, Troop 71446!
They’re from Auxvasse, and have a goal of 300 boxes of cookies per girl in their troop, and you can see from the list below, they have FIFTEEN girls. That’s a total of 4,500 boxes as a troop because the goal is to take the girls on an epic trip out of the state!
Can you help them out?
If you need help on what to order, the troop’s got you! Here are all the girls’ favorite cookies:
Haley- thin mint
Ashlyn-Raspberry Rally
Miah- Carmel Chocolate chip GF
Josie- peanut butter patties
Allison-Carmel Delights
Chloe- Lemonades
Khloe- Peanut butter patties
Avery-Thin Mints
Adrienne-thin mints
Marley- peanut butter patties
Olivia- Carmel delights
Emily- Carmel delights
Violet- peanut butter sandwich
Hailey – Carmel delights
Payton- Adventurefuls
What is YOUR favorite Girl Scout Cookie. Honestly, there are no wrong answers, we’re talking COOKIES!
If YOU are wondering how your Girl Scout troop can be the Troop of the Week, submit them HERE!