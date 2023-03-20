Girl Scout Troop of the Week: 3/20-3/26

HAPPY COOKIE WEEK, Troop 71446!

They’re from Auxvasse, and have a goal of 300 boxes of cookies per girl in their troop, and you can see from the list below, they have FIFTEEN girls. That’s a total of 4,500 boxes as a troop because the goal is to take the girls on an epic trip out of the state!

Can you help them out?

Buy Cookies from Troop 71446

If you need help on what to order, the troop’s got you! Here are all the girls’ favorite cookies:

Haley- thin mint

Ashlyn-Raspberry Rally

Miah- Carmel Chocolate chip GF

Josie- peanut butter patties

Allison-Carmel Delights

Chloe- Lemonades

Khloe- Peanut butter patties

Avery-Thin Mints

Adrienne-thin mints

Marley- peanut butter patties

Olivia- Carmel delights

Emily- Carmel delights

Violet- peanut butter sandwich

Hailey – Carmel delights

Payton- Adventurefuls

What is YOUR favorite Girl Scout Cookie. Honestly, there are no wrong answers, we’re talking COOKIES!

If YOU are wondering how your Girl Scout troop can be the Troop of the Week, submit them HERE!