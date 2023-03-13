Girl Scout Troop of the Week: 3/13-3/19

HAPPY COOKIE WEEK, Troop 30095!
They’re from Sturgeon and Clark, and have a goal to put 90% of their proceeds back into the community! They use funds to adopt families at Christmas, put on free community events like Easter Egg Hunts, fall festivals and cookies with Santa! They also donate items to help in classrooms and to help the school nurse. This troop does even more than that, so they NEED you to buy cookies to help them do all these wonderful things!
Can you help them out?
If you need help on what to order, the troop’s got you! Here are all the girls’ favorite cookies:
Liv: adventurefuls
Kelsey: thin mint
Katrina: Raspberry Rally
Sarah: lemonade
Abby: carmel chocolate chip
Anniston: carmel delite
Tinley: thin mint
Avery: peanut butter sandwich
What is YOUR favorite Girl Scout Cookie. Honestly, there are no wrong answers, we’re talking COOKIES!
If YOU are wondering how your Girl Scout troop can be the Troop of the Week, submit them HERE!