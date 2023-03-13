Girl Scout Troop of the Week: 3/13-3/19

HAPPY COOKIE WEEK, Troop 30095!

They’re from Sturgeon and Clark, and have a goal to put 90% of their proceeds back into the community! They use funds to adopt families at Christmas, put on free community events like Easter Egg Hunts, fall festivals and cookies with Santa! They also donate items to help in classrooms and to help the school nurse. This troop does even more than that, so they NEED you to buy cookies to help them do all these wonderful things!

Can you help them out?

Buy Cookies from Troop 30095

If you need help on what to order, the troop’s got you! Here are all the girls’ favorite cookies:

Liv: adventurefuls

Kelsey: thin mint

Katrina: Raspberry Rally

Sarah: lemonade

Abby: carmel chocolate chip

Anniston: carmel delite

Tinley: thin mint

Avery: peanut butter sandwich

What is YOUR favorite Girl Scout Cookie. Honestly, there are no wrong answers, we’re talking COOKIES!

If YOU are wondering how your Girl Scout troop can be the Troop of the Week, submit them HERE!