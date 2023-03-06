Girl Scout Troop of the Week: 3/6-3/12

HAPPY COOKIE WEEK, Troop 70178!
They’re from Wardsville, and have a pretty lofty goal of 1,000 boxes of cookies sold!
Can you help them out?
If you need help on what to order, the troop’s got you! Here are all the girls’ favorite cookies:
Emma – Thin Mint
Emersyn – All
Kinsey – Peanut Butter Pattie
Billie – caramel delites, lemonade, and Adventurefuls
Blakely – Toast Yay
Abigail – All
Isabel – Don’t have one fav
Alice – all of them
Avery – Carmel Delight
Penny – All
What is YOUR favorite Girl Scout Cookie. Honestly, there are no wrong answers, we’re talking COOKIES!
If YOU are wondering how your Girl Scout troop can be the Troop of the Week, submit them HERE!