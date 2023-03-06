Girl Scout Troop of the Week: 3/6-3/12

HAPPY COOKIE WEEK, Troop 70178!

They’re from Wardsville, and have a pretty lofty goal of 1,000 boxes of cookies sold!

Can you help them out?

Buy Cookies from Troop 70178

If you need help on what to order, the troop’s got you! Here are all the girls’ favorite cookies:

Emma – Thin Mint

Emersyn – All

Kinsey – Peanut Butter Pattie

Billie – caramel delites, lemonade, and Adventurefuls

Blakely – Toast Yay

Abigail – All

Isabel – Don’t have one fav

Alice – all of them

Avery – Carmel Delight

Penny – All

What is YOUR favorite Girl Scout Cookie. Honestly, there are no wrong answers, we’re talking COOKIES!

If YOU are wondering how your Girl Scout troop can be the Troop of the Week, submit them HERE!