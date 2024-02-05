Girl Scout Troop of the Week (Feb 5-11): Troop 30095

HAPPY COOKIE WEEK, Troop 30095!

They’re from Sturgeon, Clark, and Renick, and have a goal of 3000 total boxes of cookies sold, so they can fund all of their community events! They put on an Easter egg hunt, a fall event, they adopt children for Christmas gifts, and have cookies and cocoa with Santa! They also help get school supplies for teachers and supplies for school nurses stations! WOW!

One of their scouts is in her 10th year! She is the oldest girl in their service unit and she spends most of her time helping and guiding all the younger girls. She helps so much, not only at the troop level, but also the county and Mid-Missouri.

Can you help them out?

Buy Cookies from Troop 30095

If you need help on what to order, the troop’s got you! Here are all the girls’ favorite cookies:

Liv- Trefoils

Katrina- peanut butter pattie

Sarah- caramel delites

Anniston- thin mints

Avery- lemonade

What is YOUR favorite Girl Scout Cookie? Honestly, there are no wrong answers, we’re talking COOKIES!

If YOU are wondering how your Girl Scout troop can be the Troop of the Week, submit them HERE!