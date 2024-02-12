Girl Scout Troop of the Week (Feb 12-18): Troop 71938

HAPPY COOKIE WEEK, Troop 71938!

They’re from Columbia, and have a goal of 8,000 total boxes of cookies sold, so they can raise enough money to go to the Girl Scout National Convention in Washington D.C.

Kristin got a chance to chat with this LIVELY troop! Hear the interview HERE:

Can you help them out?

Buy Cookies from Troop 71938

If you need help on what to order, the troop’s got you! Here are all the girls’ favorite cookies:

Sophia-Caramel Delites

MaryAnne- Lemonades

Rosie- Lemonades

Amirah- Peanut butter Pattie’s

Hattie Jo- Adventerfuls

Josephine- Thin mints

Hailey- Thin mints

Izabellah – Thin mints

Kyleigh- Trefoils

Maeve- Lemonades

Scarlett- Thin mints

Ava- Caramel Delites

Dylan- Caramel Delites

What is YOUR favorite Girl Scout Cookie? Honestly, there are no wrong answers, we’re talking COOKIES!

If YOU are wondering how your Girl Scout troop can be the Troop of the Week, submit them HERE!