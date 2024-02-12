Girl Scout Troop of the Week (Feb 12-18): Troop 71938

HAPPY COOKIE WEEK, Troop 71938!
They’re from Columbia, and have a goal of 8,000 total boxes of cookies sold, so they can raise enough money to go to the Girl Scout National Convention in Washington D.C.
Kristin got a chance to chat with this LIVELY troop! Hear the interview HERE:
Can you help them out?
If you need help on what to order, the troop’s got you! Here are all the girls’ favorite cookies:
Sophia-Caramel Delites
MaryAnne- Lemonades
Rosie- Lemonades
Amirah- Peanut butter Pattie’s
Hattie Jo- Adventerfuls
Josephine- Thin mints
Hailey- Thin mints
Izabellah – Thin mints
Kyleigh- Trefoils
Maeve- Lemonades
Scarlett- Thin mints
Ava- Caramel Delites
Dylan- Caramel Delites
What is YOUR favorite Girl Scout Cookie? Honestly, there are no wrong answers, we’re talking COOKIES!
If YOU are wondering how your Girl Scout troop can be the Troop of the Week, submit them HERE!