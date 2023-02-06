Listen live
Girl Scout Troop of the Week: 2/6-2/12

Kristin Monica 22 hours ago Kristin's Blog Leave a comment

HAPPY COOKIE WEEK, Troop 71971!

They’re from Jefferson City, and have a pretty lofty goal of 800 boxes as a troop so they can all go to the movies together!

Can you help them out?

Buy Cookies from Troop 71971

If you need help on what to order, the troop’s got you! Here are all the girls’ favorite cookies:

Jasmin: thin mint
Ellie: thin mint
Olivia: adventurefuls
Fay: no answer
Zoey: no answer

What is YOUR favorite Girl Scout Cookie. Honestly, there are no wrong answers, we’re talking COOKIES!

If YOU are wondering how your Girl Scout troop can be the Troop of the Week, submit them HERE!

