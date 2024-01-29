Girl Scout Troop of the Wee (Jan 29-Feb 4): Troop 30087

HAPPY COOKIE WEEK, Troop 30087!

They’re from Hallsville, and have a goal of raising a lot of money, so they can fund their fun throughout the year and give back to the community! In previous years, they’ve donated to the Central Missouri Food Bank and Rainbow House, and used the funds for camping adventures!

Can you help them out?

Buy Cookies from Troop 30087

If you need help on what to order, the troop’s got you! Their favorite cookies are: ALL Girl Scout Cookies, but especially thin mints, adventurefuls, and peanut butter patties.

Want a great cookie hack? They’ve got you covered there, too! Buy an extra box of Lemonades and use them instead of chocolate and graham crackers the next time you roast marshmallows. Lemon iced shortbread plus marshmallow equals L’mores!

What is YOUR favorite Girl Scout Cookie. Honestly, there are no wrong answers, we’re talking COOKIES!

If YOU are wondering how your Girl Scout troop can be the Troop of the Week, submit them HERE!