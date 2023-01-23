Girl Scout Troop of the Week: 1/23-1/29

HAPPY COOKIE WEEK, Troop 71765!

They’re from right here in Columbia, and have a pretty lofty goal of 1,800 boxes as a troop so they can take a camping trip in Iowa!

Can you help them out?

Buy Cookies from Troop 71765

If you need help on what to order, the troop’s got you! Here are all the girls’ favorite cookies:

Ayden- Thin Mints

Kat- Caramel Delites

Mykah- Thin Mints

Evela- Adventureful

Haley- Lemonade

Allie- Thin Mints

What is YOUR favorite Girl Scout Cookie. Honestly, there are no wrong answers, we’re talking COOKIES!

If YOU are wondering how your Girl Scout troop can be the Troop of the Week, submit them HERE!