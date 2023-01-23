Girl Scout Troop of the Week: 1/23-1/29

HAPPY COOKIE WEEK, Troop 71765!
They’re from right here in Columbia, and have a pretty lofty goal of 1,800 boxes as a troop so they can take a camping trip in Iowa!
Can you help them out?
If you need help on what to order, the troop’s got you! Here are all the girls’ favorite cookies:
Ayden- Thin Mints
Kat- Caramel Delites
Mykah- Thin Mints
Evela- Adventureful
Haley- Lemonade
Allie- Thin Mints
What is YOUR favorite Girl Scout Cookie. Honestly, there are no wrong answers, we’re talking COOKIES!
If YOU are wondering how your Girl Scout troop can be the Troop of the Week, submit them HERE!
https://app.abcsmartcookies.com/#/shopify-landing-troop/8ccc87c5-a86a-ed11-b057-002248358a06
Is the troop 71765 link