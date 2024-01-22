Girl Scout Troop of the Week (Jan 22-28): Troop 70072

HAPPY COOKIE WEEK, Troop 70072!

They’re from Ashland, and have a goal of 250 boxes of cookies per girl in their troop, so they can spend the night at the new aquarium at the Kansas City Zoo!

Can you help them out?

Buy Cookies from Troop 70072

If you need help on what to order, the troop’s got you! Here are all the girls’ favorite cookies:

Sophia – Thin Mints

Lucy – Thin Mints

Halie – Caramel deLites

Bentley – Lemonades

Belle – Caramel deLites

Madison – Thin Mints

Raylen – Lemonades

Gracyn – Adventurefuls

Jade – Lemonades

Lola – Adventurefuls

Harper – Adventurefuls

Gentry – Peanut Butter Patties

Audrey – Peanut Butter Patties

Molly – Thin Mints

Kaidence – Trefoils

Jovie – Thin Mints

Adelynn – Peanut Butter Sandwich

Charley – Thin Mints

What is YOUR favorite Girl Scout Cookie. Honestly, there are no wrong answers, we’re talking COOKIES!

If YOU are wondering how your Girl Scout troop can be the Troop of the Week, submit them HERE!