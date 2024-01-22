Girl Scout Troop of the Week (Jan 22-28): Troop 70072

HAPPY COOKIE WEEK, Troop 70072!
They’re from Ashland, and have a goal of 250 boxes of cookies per girl in their troop, so they can spend the night at the new aquarium at the Kansas City Zoo!
Can you help them out?
If you need help on what to order, the troop’s got you! Here are all the girls’ favorite cookies:
Sophia – Thin Mints
Lucy – Thin Mints
Halie – Caramel deLites
Bentley – Lemonades
Belle – Caramel deLites
Madison – Thin Mints
Raylen – Lemonades
Gracyn – Adventurefuls
Jade – Lemonades
Lola – Adventurefuls
Harper – Adventurefuls
Gentry – Peanut Butter Patties
Audrey – Peanut Butter Patties
Molly – Thin Mints
Kaidence – Trefoils
Jovie – Thin Mints
Adelynn – Peanut Butter Sandwich
Charley – Thin Mints
What is YOUR favorite Girl Scout Cookie. Honestly, there are no wrong answers, we’re talking COOKIES!
If YOU are wondering how your Girl Scout troop can be the Troop of the Week, submit them HERE!