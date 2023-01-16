Girl Scout Troop of the Week: 1/16-1/22/23

HAPPY COOKIE WEEK, Troop 70072!

They’re from Ashland, and have a pretty lofty goal of 250 boxes per girl (that’s 3,750 as a troop) so they can plan an overnight trip at one of the zoos!

Can you help them out?

Buy Cookies from Troop 70072

If you need help on what to order, the troop’s got you! Here are all the girls’ favorite cookies:

Halie – Caramel deLights

Lucy – PB Patties

Madison – Trefoils

Adelynn – Lemonades and PB Patties

Gentry – Raspberry Rally and PB Patties

Sophia – Trefoils

Bentley – Toast-Yay

Harper – PB Patties

Audrey – Lemonades

Lola – PB Patties

Jade – Thin Mints

Raylen – Lemonades

Charley – Lemonades and Thin Mints

Gracyn – PB Patties

Kaidence – Thin Mints

What is YOUR favorite Girl Scout Cookie. Honestly, there are no wrong answers, we’re talking COOKIES!

If YOU are wondering how your Girl Scout troop can be the Troop of the Week, submit them HERE!