Girl Scout Troop of the Week: 1/16-1/22/23

HAPPY COOKIE WEEK, Troop 70072!
They’re from Ashland, and have a pretty lofty goal of 250 boxes per girl (that’s 3,750 as a troop) so they can plan an overnight trip at one of the zoos!
Can you help them out?
If you need help on what to order, the troop’s got you! Here are all the girls’ favorite cookies:
Halie – Caramel deLights
Lucy – PB Patties
Madison – Trefoils
Adelynn – Lemonades and PB Patties
Gentry – Raspberry Rally and PB Patties
Sophia – Trefoils
Bentley – Toast-Yay
Harper – PB Patties
Audrey – Lemonades
Lola – PB Patties
Jade – Thin Mints
Raylen – Lemonades
Charley – Lemonades and Thin Mints
Gracyn – PB Patties
Kaidence – Thin Mints
What is YOUR favorite Girl Scout Cookie. Honestly, there are no wrong answers, we’re talking COOKIES!
If YOU are wondering how your Girl Scout troop can be the Troop of the Week, submit them HERE!