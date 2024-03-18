Girl Scout Troop of the Week (March 18-24): Troop 71208

HAPPY COOKIE WEEK, Troop 71208!
They’re from Jefferson City, and have a goal of 3,000 boxes of cookies, so they can raise enough money to go on an amazing Girl Scout adventure this summer.
Can you help them out?
If you need some recommendations, here is each girls’ favorite cookie:
Annabelle- Lemonade
Molly- Peanut Butter Patty
Avery- Thin Mint
Addison- Thin Mint
Joselyn- GF Chocolate Chip
Finley- Peanut Butter Patty
Penny- Thin Mint
Lucy- Thin Mint
Naomi- Lemonade
Ava- GF Chocolate Chip
What is YOUR favorite Girl Scout Cookie? Honestly, there are no wrong answers, we’re talking COOKIES!
If YOU are wondering how your Girl Scout troop can be the Troop of the Week, submit them HERE!