Girl Scout Troop of the Week (March 18-24): Troop 71208

HAPPY COOKIE WEEK, Troop 71208!

They’re from Jefferson City, and have a goal of 3,000 boxes of cookies, so they can raise enough money to go on an amazing Girl Scout adventure this summer.

Can you help them out?

Buy Cookies from Troop 71208

If you need some recommendations, here is each girls’ favorite cookie:

Annabelle- Lemonade

Molly- Peanut Butter Patty

Avery- Thin Mint

Addison- Thin Mint

Joselyn- GF Chocolate Chip

Finley- Peanut Butter Patty

Penny- Thin Mint

Lucy- Thin Mint

Naomi- Lemonade

Ava- GF Chocolate Chip

What is YOUR favorite Girl Scout Cookie? Honestly, there are no wrong answers, we’re talking COOKIES!

If YOU are wondering how your Girl Scout troop can be the Troop of the Week, submit them HERE!