Girl Scout Troop of the Week (March 11-17): Troop 71611

HAPPY COOKIE WEEK, Troop 71611!

They’re from Seligman, and have a goal of 500 boxes of cookies sold per girl, so they can raise enough money to go to the Mall of America in Minnesota! They also want to help a local animal shelter purchase new kennels.

Can you help them out?

Buy Cookies from Troop 71611

If you need some recommendations, here is each girls’ favorite cookie:

Addi – Lemonades

Paula – Peanut Butter Sandwich

Abby – Thin Mints

Abbie – Adventurefuls

What is YOUR favorite Girl Scout Cookie? Honestly, there are no wrong answers, we’re talking COOKIES!

If YOU are wondering how your Girl Scout troop can be the Troop of the Week, submit them HERE!