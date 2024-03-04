Girl Scout Troop of the Week (March 4-10): Troop 70943

HAPPY COOKIE WEEK, Troop 70943!

They’re from St Robert, and have a goal of 2,500 total boxes of cookies sold, so they can raise enough money to go for an overnight lock in at Wonders of Wildlife in Springfield.

Can you help them out?

Buy Cookies from Troop 70943

If you need some recommendations, here is each girls’ favorite cookie:

Valerie-peanut butter sandwich

Anna-thin mint

Athena-lemonade

Leksie-caramel chocolate chip

Sophia-thin mint

Elizabeth-Caramel Delights

Tayler-Trefoil

What is YOUR favorite Girl Scout Cookie? Honestly, there are no wrong answers, we’re talking COOKIES!

If YOU are wondering how your Girl Scout troop can be the Troop of the Week, submit them HERE!