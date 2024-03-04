Girl Scout Troop of the Week (March 4-10): Troop 70943

HAPPY COOKIE WEEK, Troop 70943!
They’re from St Robert, and have a goal of 2,500 total boxes of cookies sold, so they can raise enough money to go for an overnight lock in at Wonders of Wildlife in Springfield.
Can you help them out?
If you need some recommendations, here is each girls’ favorite cookie:
Valerie-peanut butter sandwich
Anna-thin mint
Athena-lemonade
Leksie-caramel chocolate chip
Sophia-thin mint
Elizabeth-Caramel Delights
Tayler-Trefoil
What is YOUR favorite Girl Scout Cookie? Honestly, there are no wrong answers, we’re talking COOKIES!
