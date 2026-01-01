Girl Scout Troop of the Week (February 23-27th, 2026): Troop 72016

This week’s Troop of the Week is Troop 72016 from Jefferson City! Their goal is to sell 4,600 boxes so they can go to the Kansas City Zoo and slumber party near the penguins! This year they have learned Morse code, spent an Art & Design Day in downtown JC (including visits to the JC MOMA & Unique Creations!), volunteered at the diaper bank, and so much more!

Their favorite cookies/cookie recommendations:

Avery- Lemonades,

Brynlee- Peanut Butter Patties,

Cozy- Caramel DeLites,

Ellie- Lemonades,

Elodie- Thin Mints,

Emma H- Thin Mints,

Emma L- Thin Mints,

Lily- Peanut Butter Sandwich,

Madalynn- Lemonades,

Maier- Peanut Butter Patties,

Olive- Lemonades,

Olivia- GF Caramel Chocolate Chip,

Rachel- Adventurefuls,

Stella- Lemonades,

Zoey- Peanut Butter Patties