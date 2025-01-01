.

Girl Scout Troop of the Week (March 3-9): Troop 71957

Girl Scout troop standing next to their cookie booth in a home improvement store

HAPPY COOKIE WEEK, Troop 71957!

They’re from Fayette, MO, and have a goal of selling 500 boxes of cookies per girl so they can do an overnight trip to the aquarium! The girls’ ages range from 6 to 14, and they are determined to beat their sales from last year! 

Can you help them out?

Buy Cookies from Troop 71957

If you need some recommendations, here is each girls’ favorite cookie:

Hayden-Peanut Butter Patties
Hazel- Thin Mints
Kenzie- Caramel Delite
Annabell- adventurefuls
Hallie-Thin Mints
Lilly- Lemonade
Aubrey- Thin Mints
Cadence-Adventurefuls
Rorie- Thin Mints
Danielle- Adventureful

What is YOUR favorite Girl Scout Cookie? Honestly, there are no wrong answers, we’re talking COOKIES!

And if YOU want to be the Girl Scout Troop of the Week, register here!

