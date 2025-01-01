HAPPY COOKIE WEEK, Troop 71957!

They’re from Fayette, MO, and have a goal of selling 500 boxes of cookies per girl so they can do an overnight trip to the aquarium! The girls’ ages range from 6 to 14, and they are determined to beat their sales from last year!

Can you help them out?

If you need some recommendations, here is each girls’ favorite cookie:

Hayden-Peanut Butter Patties

Hazel- Thin Mints

Kenzie- Caramel Delite

Annabell- adventurefuls

Hallie-Thin Mints

Lilly- Lemonade

Aubrey- Thin Mints

Cadence-Adventurefuls

Rorie- Thin Mints

Danielle- Adventureful

What is YOUR favorite Girl Scout Cookie? Honestly, there are no wrong answers, we’re talking COOKIES!

And if YOU want to be the Girl Scout Troop of the Week, register here!