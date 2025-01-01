HAPPY COOKIE WEEK, Troop 71957!
They’re from Fayette, MO, and have a goal of selling 500 boxes of cookies per girl so they can do an overnight trip to the aquarium! The girls’ ages range from 6 to 14, and they are determined to beat their sales from last year!
Can you help them out?
If you need some recommendations, here is each girls’ favorite cookie:
Hayden-Peanut Butter Patties
Hazel- Thin Mints
Kenzie- Caramel Delite
Annabell- adventurefuls
Hallie-Thin Mints
Lilly- Lemonade
Aubrey- Thin Mints
Cadence-Adventurefuls
Rorie- Thin Mints
Danielle- Adventureful
What is YOUR favorite Girl Scout Cookie? Honestly, there are no wrong answers, we’re talking COOKIES!
And if YOU want to be the Girl Scout Troop of the Week, register here!