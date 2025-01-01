Girl Scout Troop of the Week (March 24-30): Troop 10175

HAPPY COOKIE WEEK, Troop 10175!

As cookie season is wrapping up for the year, we have one final troop to feature: Troop 10175 from Dixon! Their goal is to sell 4,000 boxes of cookies to pay for an overnight trip to Branson. We’ve heard they’re so close, but need just a little more help. And we KNOW you need one (or more) box of cookies to close out the season.

Can you help them out?

If you need some recommendations, here is each girls’ favorite cookie:

Sophia- Peanut Butter Pattie

Zoey- Adventureful

Annabelle- Thin Mints

Angelina- Thin Mints

Summer- Peanut Butter Pattie

Maria- Peanut Butter Pattie

Abby- Caramel Chocolate Chip

Harlow- Trefoils

Harper(not pictured)- Peanut Butter Pattie

Elizabeth(not pictured)- Thin Mints

Ruby (not pictured)- Toast yay

What is YOUR favorite Girl Scout Cookie? Honestly, there are no wrong answers, we’re talking COOKIES!