Girl Scout Troop of the Week (March 2-6, 2026): Troop 30087

This week’s Girl Scout Troop of the Week is Troop 30087 from Hallsville! Their goal is to sell 1,000 boxes so that they can continue to have fun adventures and help the world around them. They appreciate all the support they receive from the community. Their scouts learn people skills and how to run a business!

Their favorite cookies:

Lillie Mae: Lemonades.

Kiley: Exploremores!

Abby: Caramel DeLites.

Faelyn, Paisley, and McKinley are nuts about Peanut Butter Patties.

Eleanora: Thin Mints

Elyse: gluten free caramel chocolate chip cookies!