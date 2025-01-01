HAPPY COOKIE WEEK, Troop 71892!

They’re from Jefferson City, and selling cookies so they can raise money to make 20 birthday boxes for kids in foster care.

Can you help them out?

If you need some recommendations, here is each girls’ favorite cookie:

Molly- Thin Mints

Ava- Thin Mints

Avery- Thin Mints

Lucy- Thin Mints

Addison- Peanut Butter Patties

Emma- Caramel deLites

What is YOUR favorite Girl Scout Cookie? Honestly, there are no wrong answers, we’re talking COOKIES!

And if YOU want to be the Girl Scout Troop of the Week, register here!