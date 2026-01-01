Girl Scout Troop of the Week (February 16-20, 2026): Troop 72077

Happy Cookie Season Troop 72077!

This week’s Troop of the Week is Troop 72077 from California, MO! Their goal is to sell 200 boxes per girl so they can go to summer camp together! They say that their troop is tiny but mighty! They have 3 girls CPR certified, one girl with her Medal of Honor, and one who has earned her Bronze Award!

Their favorite cookies: